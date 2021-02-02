Albion Enterprise VCT Plc (AAEV.L) (AAEV) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.74 on February 26th

Albion Enterprise VCT Plc (AAEV.L) (LON:AAEV) declared a dividend on Friday, November 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.74 ($0.04) per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Albion Enterprise VCT Plc (AAEV.L)’s previous dividend of $2.70. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of AAEV stock opened at GBX 102.50 ($1.34) on Tuesday. Albion Enterprise VCT Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 82 ($1.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 113 ($1.48). The stock has a market capitalization of £70.00 million and a PE ratio of 7.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 103.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 102.18.

About Albion Enterprise VCT Plc (AAEV.L)

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in early and later stage investments. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, insurance, banking, agriculture. It seeks to invest in the technology companies with the focus on software, pharmaceutical services and leisure sector.

