Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $3.15 EPS

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) posted its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $3.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 7.60-7.80 EPS.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $169.56 on Tuesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52-week low of $109.22 and a 52-week high of $179.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.93 and a 200-day moving average of $166.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $1.09 dividend. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 62.64%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500Â® urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $29.2 billion as of September 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 47.4 million square feet ("SF").

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.