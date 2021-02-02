Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) Short Interest Update

Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Algoma Central from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

OTCMKTS AGMJF opened at $10.95 on Tuesday. Algoma Central has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $12.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average of $8.94.

About Algoma Central

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. The company operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. It operates 11 self-unloading bulk carriers and 8 gearless bulk carriers; and owns and manages eight double-hull product tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

