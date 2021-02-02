Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,813 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $7,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BABA. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $394.00 to $387.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.75.

NYSE:BABA opened at $264.69 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $169.95 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $244.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $13.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

