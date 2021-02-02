Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $19.24 EPS

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $19.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $18.19 EPS. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:BABA traded down $10.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $254.50. The stock had a trading volume of 29,056,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,677,270. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $169.95 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.19. The company has a market cap of $688.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

BABA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.75.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

