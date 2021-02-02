Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,200 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the December 31st total of 108,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, CFO Kerry J. Jacobs acquired 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $639.74 per share, for a total transaction of $31,987.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 949 shares in the company, valued at $607,113.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alleghany by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 619,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $373,713,000 after buying an additional 23,805 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Alleghany by 8.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 400,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $208,463,000 after buying an additional 30,889 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Alleghany by 24.7% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 265,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,166,000 after buying an additional 52,582 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP increased its holdings in Alleghany by 5.7% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 140,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,863,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alleghany by 1.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,510,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:Y traded up $10.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $586.40. 2,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,879. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $600.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $567.00. Alleghany has a twelve month low of $426.87 and a twelve month high of $847.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.77 and a beta of 0.67.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.76) by $4.99. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alleghany will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on Y shares. TheStreet upgraded Alleghany from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $634.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Alleghany from $785.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.