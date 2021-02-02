Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.13-0.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $165-169 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.44 million.Allegro MicroSystems also updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.13-0.15 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGM traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,055. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.80. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $34.66.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $136.65 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALGM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.00.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.