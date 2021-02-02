Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19, RTT News reports. Alliance Resource Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ ARLP opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. Alliance Resource Partners has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $9.65. The company has a market cap of $708.48 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Minerals. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents.

