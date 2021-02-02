Alliance Wealth Management Group Cuts Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Alliance Wealth Management Group decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 184,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,610 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.2% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 847,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 26,576 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.05. The stock had a trading volume of 54,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,398. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $45.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.18.

