Alliance Wealth Management Group Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Alliance Wealth Management Group decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Financialcorp IN increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.81. 83,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,270,325. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.06. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $103.43.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

