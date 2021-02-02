Alliance Wealth Management Group Has $1.73 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Alliance Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 0.7% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,666,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 433,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,671,000 after purchasing an additional 257,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 77,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after purchasing an additional 12,636 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG stock traded up $2.56 on Tuesday, hitting $133.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,050. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.25 and a fifty-two week high of $133.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

