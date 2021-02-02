Allstar Health Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALST) Short Interest Update

Allstar Health Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALST) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 71.4% from the December 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 307,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ALST opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.12. Allstar Health Brands has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $2.98.

Allstar Health Brands Company Profile

Allstar Health Brands, Inc, a specialty health care products company, focuses on enhancing health and quality of life by offering select medicines, natural nutritional supplements, and over the counter remedies in the Americas. The company holds the Tapout license to sell globally branded nutraceutical products, including pain relief sprays and wipes.

