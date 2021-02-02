Alpha Coin Price Up 14% Over Last Week (APC)

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Alpha Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Alpha Coin has traded up 14% against the dollar. Alpha Coin has a total market capitalization of $4,935.50 and approximately $4.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Alpha Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,374.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $426.28 or 0.01205035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.98 or 0.00505955 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00037036 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002141 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000038 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005147 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000254 BTC.

About Alpha Coin

APC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 tokens. The official website for Alpha Coin is alpha-coin.io. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Alpha Coin Token Trading

Alpha Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.