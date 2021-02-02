Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Boosts Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,581 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

COST stock traded up $5.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $356.01. 47,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,602,965. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $271.28 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $365.93 and a 200-day moving average of $358.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total transaction of $439,409.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,100 shares in the company, valued at $7,366,248. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.08.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

