Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Buys 19,133 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 90.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,133 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $6,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth $194,874,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,565,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,755,000 after buying an additional 458,790 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 941,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,321,000 after buying an additional 406,948 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,037,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,580,000 after buying an additional 359,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 165.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 558,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,707,000 after buying an additional 348,036 shares in the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LLY traded down $3.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.75. The stock had a trading volume of 52,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,974,927. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $117.06 and a twelve month high of $218.00. The stock has a market cap of $191.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.01%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. Bank of America increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.69.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total value of $40,807,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,003,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,590,097,644.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

