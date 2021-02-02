Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 92,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,618,000 after acquiring an additional 13,086 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 41,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,000,000 after acquiring an additional 21,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $6.41 on Tuesday, reaching $384.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,880,619. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $375.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $351.95. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $387.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.