Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $10.68 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,267 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 12,954 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Union Pacific by 173.0% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,242,983 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $244,706,000 after acquiring an additional 787,737 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 250.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,098,954 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $216,351,000 after purchasing an additional 785,022 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 13.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,397,596 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,062,625,000 after acquiring an additional 652,275 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,788,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $372,308,000 after acquiring an additional 622,137 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 40.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,954,705 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $384,725,000 after purchasing an additional 565,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

UNP traded up $7.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.75. 58,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,160,441. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $221.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

