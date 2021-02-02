Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Invests $8.62 Million in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 61,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,620,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DLR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,187,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,696,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,679 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 72.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 971,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,998,000 after purchasing an additional 409,252 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 13.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,775,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,305,000 after purchasing an additional 328,076 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 25.0% during the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,238,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,719,000 after acquiring an additional 247,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,186,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,956,000 after acquiring an additional 187,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $245,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,641. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total value of $7,460,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 784,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000,932.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James upgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.40.

Shares of NYSE DLR traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,780. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a PE ratio of 60.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.07. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $165.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.37%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

