Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Purchases 23,283 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,283 shares during the period. Consolidated Edison comprises 1.2% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $13,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 63.9% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 76.0% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.85. The company had a trading volume of 30,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019,484. The stock has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.03 and a 1 year high of $94.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.39 and a 200 day moving average of $75.02.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.02%.

Several research firms have commented on ED. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.18.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

