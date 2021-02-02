Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Reduces Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,119 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. BEAM Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,223,000 after purchasing an additional 115,831 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 41,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $180,000.

Shares of FTSM remained flat at $$60.02 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,158. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.04 and its 200-day moving average is $60.05. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $56.43 and a 12-month high of $60.24.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th.

