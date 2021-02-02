Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.0% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,755,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,473 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,871,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,389,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 4,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,191,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,950.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,867.00.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,893.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,775.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,642.12. The company has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,932.08.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

