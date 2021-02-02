ALQO (XLQ) Reaches Market Cap of $3.50 Million

ALQO (CURRENCY:XLQ) traded 38.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. One ALQO coin can now be bought for about $0.0541 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular exchanges. ALQO has a total market capitalization of $3.50 million and $343.00 worth of ALQO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ALQO has traded up 44% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001346 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 68% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO Profile

ALQO (XLQ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. ALQO’s total supply is 65,539,764 coins and its circulating supply is 64,664,324 coins. ALQO’s official website is alqo.app. The Reddit community for ALQO is /r/Alqo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ALQO’s official Twitter account is @ALQOCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ALQO is medium.com/@Alqo.

Buying and Selling ALQO

ALQO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALQO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALQO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ALQO using one of the exchanges listed above.

