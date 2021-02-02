Alta Capital Management LLC Has $359,000 Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Alta Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 51.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,543 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 136.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVX. Truist Securiti cut their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.92.

NYSE:CVX opened at $86.41 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $112.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.07, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.