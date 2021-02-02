Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Altria Group (NYSE:MO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

MO opened at $40.77 on Friday. Altria Group has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $47.70. The company has a market cap of $75.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.25, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.06.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 104,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 78.9% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 25,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 11,435 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 142,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 754.9% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 39,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 34,610 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 39.2% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

