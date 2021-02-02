Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 48.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 337 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,342.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,204.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,182.29. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 97.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,694.61.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total transaction of $1,025,870.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,900 shares in the company, valued at $22,907,793. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $4,248,898.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at $8,139,865.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,653 shares of company stock worth $23,985,499. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

