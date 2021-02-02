Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by S. R. Schill & Associates

S. R. Schill & Associates increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 3.2% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 391.8% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in Amazon.com by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,727 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $64,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,342.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,204.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,182.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,694.61.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total value of $535,743.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,476,105.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,653 shares of company stock worth $23,985,499 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

