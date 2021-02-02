AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Downgraded to “Sell” at MKM Partners

MKM Partners cut shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

AMC has been the topic of several other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.05.

AMC Entertainment stock opened at $13.30 on Monday. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $20.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average is $4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.48.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($5.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.95) by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $119.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.99 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment will post -16.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 2,043,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.38, for a total transaction of $6,906,942.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 33,317,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $534,740,177.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,360,619 shares of company stock worth $558,087,119 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 10.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,266,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,965,000 after purchasing an additional 115,820 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 493.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 456,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 379,546 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 242,612 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 9,615.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 343,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 340,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $775,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

