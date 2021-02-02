Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) CFO Sells $279,698.25 in Stock

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.87, for a total transaction of $279,698.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Scott G. Ginn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Amedisys alerts:

On Monday, November 30th, Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of Amedisys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.62, for a total transaction of $235,579.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $288.00. The company had a trading volume of 145,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,121. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.95 and a 52 week high of $325.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 58.17, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $294.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth about $1,041,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the third quarter worth about $1,236,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 12.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 739,234 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $216,840,000 after acquiring an additional 45,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 5,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMED. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.64.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.