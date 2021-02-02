Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 456,800 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the December 31st total of 578,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMED shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Amedisys from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Amedisys from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Truist boosted their price target on Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Amedisys from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.64.

Get Amedisys alerts:

In other Amedisys news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 454 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.41, for a total transaction of $142,742.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,699.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.62, for a total value of $235,579.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,705 shares of company stock worth $740,983. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMED. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 13.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,703,000 after buying an additional 43,844 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the third quarter worth approximately $47,003,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 3.3% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 693,943 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $164,069,000 after buying an additional 21,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

AMED opened at $287.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $294.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.92. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $132.95 and a twelve month high of $325.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.