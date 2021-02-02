American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from $2.25 to $3.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Hotel Income Properties REIT presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.00.

AHOTF stock opened at $2.57 on Monday. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average of $2.17.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's 78 premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

