American Trust Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Kellogg accounts for about 1.7% of American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in K. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,257,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,200,000 after buying an additional 931,569 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 5.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,296,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,951,000 after purchasing an additional 159,636 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 4.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,678,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,408,000 after purchasing an additional 75,155 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 157.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,561,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,833,000 after purchasing an additional 955,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 3.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,364,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,102,000 after purchasing an additional 51,144 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on K shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.64.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $5,276,645.56. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $4,787,538.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $30,681,727 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

K traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.50. The stock had a trading volume of 14,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,598,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $52.66 and a 1-year high of $72.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.75.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

