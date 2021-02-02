American Trust Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $4.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $350.28. 46,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,532,364. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $354.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $344.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $322.29.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

