American Trust Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,050 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Citrix Systems accounts for approximately 3.5% of American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $5,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 6,893 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,142 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

CTXS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.54.

In related news, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 16,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $2,354,701.50. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 2,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.90, for a total transaction of $249,452.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,909,567.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,027 shares of company stock valued at $7,096,322 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.56. 10,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,715,211. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.31 and a 1 year high of $173.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.30 and a 200 day moving average of $133.09.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

