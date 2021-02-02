American Trust Investment Advisors LLC Invests $272,000 in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 26,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 644,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,833,000 after acquiring an additional 53,799 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 36,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 18,001 shares during the period. Finally, Kempner Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,098,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Truist assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

In related news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $823,244.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,135.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.38. 218,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,403,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.08 and a 200 day moving average of $73.02. The company has a market capitalization of $145.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -565.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $45.76 and a twelve month high of $67.80.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.