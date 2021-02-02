Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Given New $4.90 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $5.20 to $4.90 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 77.54% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Americas Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.05.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

Shares of USAS stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.76. 90,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,360. Americas Silver has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $325.89 million, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.42.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 91.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Americas Silver will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americas Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Americas Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Americas Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Americas Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Americas Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 23.47% of the company’s stock.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.