AMG National Trust Bank Acquires 180 Shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $1,311,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 56,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 10,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDY traded up $5.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $440.37. The stock had a trading volume of 66,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,097. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $214.22 and a one year high of $452.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $430.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $378.14.

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

