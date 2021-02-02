AMG National Trust Bank Decreases Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 89.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44,893 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $620,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

DIA traded up $5.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $307.98. 280,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,721,277. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $182.10 and a 1-year high of $312.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $306.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.97.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.