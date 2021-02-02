AMG National Trust Bank Sells 10,418 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 49.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,743 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,418 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its stake in 3M by 0.5% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 14,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 2.2% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America cut shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.58.

In other 3M news, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total value of $1,070,227.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,553.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total transaction of $2,601,901.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,081.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,927 shares of company stock valued at $10,107,912 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MMM traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $176.08. 72,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,634,537. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $172.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $187.27.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.