AMG National Trust Bank Sells 1,210 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up 0.7% of AMG National Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9,205.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,397,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,923,000 after buying an additional 2,371,241 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $141,311,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,959,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,900 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth $79,757,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $91,864,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.74. The company had a trading volume of 210,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,044,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.52 and a 200 day moving average of $64.48. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

