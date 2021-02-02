AMG National Trust Bank Sells 941,302 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 84.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 941,302 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.5% of AMG National Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.75. 677,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,936,781. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.72 and a twelve month high of $75.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

