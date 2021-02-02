AMG National Trust Bank Trims Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 91.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 121,232 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $4.54 on Tuesday, reaching $248.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,495. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $250.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $240.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.31.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

