AMG National Trust Bank Trims Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in Amgen by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 14,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its stake in Amgen by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 65,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,665,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Amgen by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 152,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,836,000 after buying an additional 19,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 33,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, December 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.38.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $240.47. The company had a trading volume of 70,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,126. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $177.05 and a one year high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $139.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $236.55 and its 200-day moving average is $238.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Featured Story: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.