Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 16.00-17.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $17.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.8-26.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.43 billion.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $240.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,435,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,639,933. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.24. The firm has a market cap of $140.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amgen from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised Amgen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a hold rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, December 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $257.38.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

