Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing generic, brand and biosimilar products. The company operates primarily in North America, Asia and Europe. Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, formerly known as Impax Laboratories Inc., is based in New Jersey, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. SVB Leerink reissued a hold rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Guggenheim raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.94.

AMRX stock opened at $4.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.22 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 42.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 53,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 5,698 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 174,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

