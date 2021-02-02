Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) Short Interest Update

Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 529,500 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the December 31st total of 391,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have commented on AP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 172.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 101,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 64,063 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AP traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.89. The stock had a trading volume of 110,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,272. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.43. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $7.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $75.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.10 million. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 11.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ampco-Pittsburgh will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing.

