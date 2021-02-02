Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Floyd F. Petersen Sells 639 Shares

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 639 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $11,668.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,444.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AMPH stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $18.57. 108,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,797. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.15 million, a P/E ratio of 131.86 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.15 and a 200 day moving average of $19.58. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $83.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.81 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 1.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMPH. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 110.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 62,472 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 8,009 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 184,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 46,580 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 85.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. 55.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

