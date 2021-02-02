Analysts Anticipate Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) to Announce -$0.59 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) will report ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Immunic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.75) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Immunic posted earnings per share of ($0.56) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immunic will report full year earnings of ($2.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to ($2.22). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.52) to ($0.91). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Immunic.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.06).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunic during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunic during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 303.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 7,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 688.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IMUX traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.35. The stock had a trading volume of 245 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,760. Immunic has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $23.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.46. The firm has a market cap of $359.46 million, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.21.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase, which is in Phase 2 clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, as well as in Phase 2 trial to treat Crohn's disease.

