Analysts Anticipate Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.66. Park-Ohio reported earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Park-Ohio.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $340.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.13 million. Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 0.19%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PKOH. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Park-Ohio from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. B. Riley upped their target price on Park-Ohio from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Park-Ohio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

In other news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $117,463.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,284.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Park-Ohio during the 3rd quarter valued at $355,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 14,087 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 225,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 577.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. 51.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Park-Ohio stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.09. The stock had a trading volume of 45 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,658. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $367.00 million, a P/E ratio of -127.17 and a beta of 1.64. Park-Ohio has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $34.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.37%.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Park-Ohio (PKOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.