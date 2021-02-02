Analysts Anticipate Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) to Announce -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Soliton’s earnings. Soliton posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Soliton will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.90). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Soliton.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SOLY. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Soliton from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Soliton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of SOLY stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,601. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.98 million, a PE ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 0.24. Soliton has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $15.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Soliton by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 15,889 shares during the period. Matisse Capital boosted its position in shares of Soliton by 79.5% during the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 37,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 16,709 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Soliton by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Soliton in the third quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Soliton by 52.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 5,821 shares during the period. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Soliton Company Profile

Soliton, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. The company offers product for the removal of tattoos. It also develops product for cellulite reduction, fibrotic scar treatment, and other indications. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

