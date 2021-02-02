Analysts Anticipate TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) to Post -$0.57 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.57) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.83) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.47). TCR2 Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.54) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($2.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.25) to ($1.86). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TCR2 Therapeutics.

Get TCR2 Therapeutics alerts:

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.04).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TCRR shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

In other news, CFO Mayur Ian Somaiya sold 3,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $109,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at $154,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCRR. Consonance Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,680,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,384,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 92.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,106,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,572 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $15,764,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCRR opened at $26.28 on Friday. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $35.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.33 million, a PE ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.33.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include TC-210, mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which initiated in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TCR2 Therapeutics (TCRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.